St. Mary’s County, MD: The 20th annual Shop With a Cop event in St. Mary’s County, held on December 9th, 2023, marked a remarkable display of community spirit and generosity. One hundred four children received a special Christmas this year, each benefiting from a $225 allowance for holiday gifts.

This year’s event showcased an array of activities, starting with a delightful breakfast buffet. The children, accompanied by their law enforcement partners, enjoyed a musical puppet show, adding a magical touch to the day. The festivities were not just about shopping; they included a unique ride in agency vehicles, enhancing the experience for the children and their uniformed companions.

Ninety law enforcement volunteers from various agencies made the day’s success possible. These included the Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County, MD Lodge 7, Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Optimist Clubs of St. Mary’s County, Patuxent River Police Department, PG Park Police, Shop with a Cop – St. Mary’s County Board Members, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Shop with a Cop program extends heartfelt thanks to all volunteers for their roles in breakfast preparation, gift wrapping, and general organization. Their efforts were instrumental in bringing this event to life.

Special recognition was given to The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis, the visionary behind this tradition. Twenty years ago, as the 7th District Optimist Club president, he collaborated with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 7, to launch this initiative. Despite his inability to be directly involved, his ongoing support has been a cornerstone of the program’s success.

As Christmas nears, Shop with a Cop – St. Mary’s County extends warm holiday wishes to the community. This event is a shining example of the positive impact that community and law enforcement partnerships can have on the lives of children.

For those interested in supporting this cause, donations can be made via mail to Shop With a Cop – St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 2336, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or through Venmo at @SMC-SWAC. These contributions are tax-deductible and go a long way in ensuring the continuity and growth of this much-loved community event.

