PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – With the holiday season in full swing, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety reminds pet owners about the importance of extra vigilance during this festive period. The department emphasizes that unusual activities and the presence of guests can be overwhelming for pets, potentially leading to unexpected and harmful behaviors.

A primary concern highlighted by the department is the potential stress induced in pets by new people, children, and unfamiliar noises. This stress can cause pets to become frightened or overly protective, increasing the likelihood of biting or other irrational behaviors. The department advises securing pets when visitors are around to mitigate these risks. In the event of a pet bite, immediate action to secure the animal and seek medical help is crucial.

Another significant aspect of pet safety during the holidays involves preventing escapes. Pet owners are urged to ensure that gates and doors are securely latched to avoid accidental escapes. When a pet becomes loose, the department directs residents to file a lost pet report online at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter’s website, as the shelter does not accept lost-and-found reports over the phone.

The Director of Public Safety, Dave McDowell, stresses the importance of not overlooking pets in the holiday hustle. He encourages taking simple precautions to ensure the safety and happiness of all family members, including pets. “The holidays are when we join together to celebrate with our friends and family, and we often overlook our furry family members in the hustle and bustle,” said McDowell.

The department also warns about the dangers of holiday foods, flowers, and plants to pets. These items can be harmful or even fatal if ingested. To avoid pet illnesses, guests and children should be cautious about feeding pets table scraps. Pet owners should seek immediate veterinary care if they suspect their pet has ingested something harmful.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provides resources at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control for detailed information on harmful substances for pets. This list can help pet owners identify potentially dangerous items.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is dedicated to humanely treating animals in their facility and responsibly rehoming pets in the community. For more information about the shelter, residents can contact 410-535-7387 or visit their website at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. This holiday season, the department’s message is clear: extra care and attention can ensure a safe and joyful time for pets and their owners.

