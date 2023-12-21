In the heart of Maryland, a six-year-old hound named Gunner eagerly awaits his forever home, bringing joy and a keen readiness to be someone’s walking companion and best friend. Gunner, currently under the care of Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM), is not just any ordinary dog. His love for human attention and remarkable leash-walking abilities set him apart, making him an ideal partner for those searching for a loyal and active companion.

Gunner’s story is one of hope and anticipation. As a hound, he exhibits a jovial and playful demeanor, surprising for his age. Despite being six, he retains a youthful energy that belies his years. This energy is especially evident in his interactions with other dogs. Gunner thrives in the company of his canine peers, showing great excitement in daycare environments where he gets to romp and play with other four-legged friends.

His adaptability is another of his strengths. Gunner’s temperament makes him a perfect fit for various home settings. Whether as the only pet in a household or as part of a multi-dog family, Gunner is expected to blend seamlessly, bringing joy and companionship to his new owners.

BRSM has provided detailed information and photos on its website for those interested in learning more about Gunner. Prospective adopters can visit Gunner’s profile to explore more about his personality and requirements. Additionally, the organization showcases other beagles needing foster or permanent homes on their current dogs page, offering a range of options for those looking to adopt.

BRSM, a dedicated beagle rescue organization, emphasizes the importance of finding the right match for the dog and the adopting family. Their commitment to ensuring a happy and healthy future for Gunner and other beagles in their care is evident in their thorough adoption process.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out and express their interest in adopting Gunner or any other beagle under BRSM’s care. The organization can be contacted at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org, where they are ready to assist with the adoption process and answer potential adopters’ queries.

In conclusion, Gunner’s search for a forever home is more than just an adoption story; it’s a chance to bring a loving and energetic companion into one’s life. With his affectionate nature and zest for life, Gunner is poised to make a delightful addition to any family, ready to embark on new adventures and create lasting memories with his future human companions.

