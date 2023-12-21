Leonardtown, MD – This festive season, Leonardtown became a hub of Christmas cheer as local celebrities and musicians joined hands to welcome Santa Claus in a spectacular event. The star-studded gathering featured performances by Robbie Boothe, Donovan Farrell, Phillip Michael Parsons, Donald Quade, Tara Rae, Wes Ryce, LaKeisha Smith, and Brandi Sydnor, adding a musical flair to the holiday spirit.

The event was captured through the lenses of several talented filmmakers and photographers. Ed Winson Delmoro from Winson Media, Vinny Chapman from Sargas Media, and Donovan Farrell took on the filming responsibilities. Their efforts were complemented by stunning drone footage from Ed Winson Delmoro and Matthew Stearns of Stearns Aerial Imagery, LLC, offering a bird’s eye view of the festivities.

The post-production work, which played a significant role in bringing the event to life on screen, was meticulously handled by Ed Winson Delmoro. He undertook the editing and color correction, ensuring that the final product was visually appealing and in line with the joyous theme of the event. The audio aspect was not left behind, with Robby Wilson mixing and mastering the tracks perfectly.

An array of local businesses and individuals contributed to the event’s success, showcasing Leonardtown’s community spirit. Notable mentions include Social Coffeehouse, The Rex, Flour Donuts and Bakery, Guy Distributing, Sweetbay Restaurant & Bar, Southern Grace Farm, The Salted Scoop, Antoinette’s Garden, and Shepherd’s Old Field Market. Their support highlights the collaborative nature of the town and its dedication to fostering a sense of unity and joy during the holiday season.

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and smooth running of the event, a testament to their commitment to the community. T-Bone Heather, the Town of Leonardtown, Laschelle McKay, and Brandy Blackstone were also instrumental in the planning and execution of the event, demonstrating the power of teamwork and community involvement.

The event’s highlight was the arrival of Santa Claus, portrayed by a rotation of local figures: Nick Adams, Tim Sydnor, Tim Marum, Patrick Russell, Jennings Anderson Jr., George Hall, and Todd Cease. Their portrayal of the beloved Christmas figure brought joy and excitement to the attendees, especially the children, who eagerly awaited Santa’s arrival.

The involvement of George Leo Hall III & Stefanie Hall, Jeremy Redman & Melanie Redman, and Tim & Darla Sydnor further enriched the event, adding a personal touch to the festivities. Their participation underscored the community’s close-knit nature and the shared joy of celebrating the holiday season together.

This event in Leonardtown was more than just a celebration; it displayed community spirit, artistic talent, and the joy of the holiday season. The collaboration of local artists, businesses, and community members created an unforgettable experience, showcasing the town’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and celebration. As the town continues to embrace these values, events like these are not just a highlight of the holiday season but a testament to the strength and unity of the Leonardtown community.

