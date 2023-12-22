In collaboration with the Maryland Sportsmen’s Foundation, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has launched a unique hunting initiative aimed at military veterans and young hunters. Set for February 3, 2024, this event is designed to align with the statewide youth, veteran, and military waterfowl hunting day, reflecting the department’s commitment to fostering hunting interests among various demographics.

This special hunting day offers veterans and youth hunters aged 11-16 the chance to explore select Maryland properties under the tutelage of seasoned waterfowl hunters. The program, spearheaded by the DNR, is part of a broader strategy to boost the number of active hunters in the state by focusing on recruitment, retention, and reactivation.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of Wildlife and Heritage Service, expressed pride in the department’s initiative. “The department is proud to offer this special event for our veterans and young hunters,” Stonesifer remarked. She emphasized the importance of such events in encouraging more individuals, both participants and mentors, to hunt. The initiative is open to hunters of all skill levels.

Interested parties can apply for the event until January 7, 2024. The selection process involves a random lottery, with the chosen applicants to be notified by January 17. A significant aspect of this initiative is its inclusivity; no prior hunting experience or existing hunting license is required to apply. However, selected participants must procure a hunting license and all relevant stamps.

The DNR’s website provides detailed information and the necessary application forms. In addition to seeking participants, the department is reaching out to individuals with land access who might be interested in hosting an event and experienced hunters keen on mentoring. Queries and offers for assistance can be directed to Chris Markin at christopher.markin@maryland.gov.

This initiative marks an important step by the Maryland DNR in preserving the state’s rich hunting traditions, recognizing the contributions of military veterans, and fostering interest in outdoor activities among the youth. Through such inclusive and well-structured programs, Maryland aims to maintain and grow its community of hunters, ensuring the continuation of these practices for future generations.

