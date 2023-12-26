PASADENA, MD — In a significant accomplishment, Hospice of the Chesapeake has proudly announced the graduation of 53 healthcare professionals, including seven registered nurses and 46 certified nursing assistants, from a highly regarded training program. This milestone marks their first year as a participant in the Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders (NICHE) program, an initiative of New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

The NICHE program has been instrumental in training nurses to become key leaders in their field. These newly trained nurses have taken on significant roles within the NICHE Leadership Training Program, guiding their teams of certified nursing assistants in developing and implementing action plans. These plans are crucial in driving quality and supporting the development of age-friendly care for adults aged 65 and older.

Mattia Gilmartin Ph.D., RN, FAAN, the Executive Director of NICHE, praised the efforts of Hospice of the Chesapeake. “By joining NICHE, the leadership of Hospice of the Chesapeake has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring evidence-based, person-centered care for older adults. With NICHE membership, these leaders validate the vital role of nurses in transforming the care older adults receive,” Gilmartin noted. She emphasized the unique needs of older adults and how the NICHE program equips organizations to meet these needs effectively.

The program completion has conferred special designations on the graduates. Nurses have earned the title of Geriatric Resource Nurse (GRN), while nursing assistants have been designated as Geriatric Patient Care Associates (GPCA). These certifications represent a significant achievement in their professional development, especially in the context of evidence-based training focused on the specific needs of the elderly population.

Elisabeth Smith, MS, BSN, RN, CHPN, the Director of Education and Emergency Management at Hospice of the Chesapeake, expressed her excitement about the program’s success. “We are wildly excited by the number of team members that have completed the NICHE learning pathways already. This number of completions was more than we anticipated for our first year and reflects the strong desire of our clinicians for ongoing learning,” she said. Smith also highlighted the widespread interest in the program and anticipates that most of their nursing assistants will have completed this training by the end of 2024.

This significant achievement by Hospice of the Chesapeake is a testament to their commitment to improving care for the elder population and their dedication to professional development in healthcare. The organization looks forward to seeing more team members earn their NICHE certification, further standardizing and enhancing their elder care services.

