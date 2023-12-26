LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant community outreach effort on December 21, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPs) took to the streets of the northern and southern parts of the county. The initiative, led by Sergeant Anthony Whipkey, was in collaboration with the office’s Mental Health Liaison, Alexis Higdon, and St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction/Overdose Response Program members. The primary mission was to engage with the unhoused population, providing them with crucial resources and assistance.

The COPs Unit specifically targeted areas known to be inhabited by unhoused individuals. Their main goal was to distribute essential cold-weather survival supplies such as hats, gloves, socks, blankets, hand warmers, and toiletries. Alongside distributing these items, the team also offered information about housing options and local food banks, aiming to address immediate needs and guide residents toward longer-term solutions. (front, l-r) Alexis Higdon, SMCSO; Rebecca Bowles, SMCHD; Amanda Walton SMCHD; Zuriel Savoy, SMCHD; Janine Bacon, SMCHD; DFC Bianca Salas. (middle, l-r) Hannah Bowlen, SMCHD; Kristin Voto, SMCSO. (back, l-r) Sgt. Anthony Whipkey, Cpl. Trevor Teague, Sheriff Steve Hall, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, DFC Alexander Wynnyk.

Sergeant Anthony Whipkey commented on the day’s activities, stating, “Our goal for the day was to continue building connections with our unhoused community members by providing opportunities for conversation and linking them to vital resources.” This statement highlights the initiative’s focus on material aid and establishing rapport and trust with the unhoused community.

The outreach team spent the morning actively engaging with individuals, initiating conversations, and distributing lists of resources. The inclusion of Alexis Higdon and representatives from the Health Department was strategic, aiming to expand the support network to encompass broader health and wellness needs.

This endeavor is a testament to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s dedication to community-oriented policing. It underscores their commitment to nurturing positive relationships and ensuring the welfare of all community members, particularly those grappling with housing challenges. The initiative reflects a collaborative approach, integrating the efforts of various agencies to offer immediate support and foster connections for ongoing assistance.

It’s essential to recognize that this event is part of a continuing series of outreach activities, not a standalone effort. The Sheriff’s Office regularly engages in initiatives to maintain and strengthen its connection with the unhoused population. These efforts are about providing short-term relief and contributing to more sustainable solutions for community members facing housing difficulties.

The success of this outreach underscores the importance and effectiveness of community-oriented initiatives in addressing complex social issues like homelessness. By combining resources, expertise, and a compassionate approach, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and its partners are making tangible differences in the lives of many.

