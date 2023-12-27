BALTIMORE, MD – Recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has revealed a downturn in Maryland’s job market for November 2023. The state witnessed a reduction of 4,800 jobs, alongside a slight increase in the unemployment rate, now at 1.8%.

This change in the job landscape marks a notable shift, particularly when considering the sectors that have been impacted. Notable job creation was seen in several areas: Financial Activities added 800 jobs; Information, Mining, Logging, and Construction each contributed 500 jobs; and the Public sector increased by 400 jobs. These gains, however, were overshadowed by losses in other key sectors.

The Professional and Business Services sector faced the most significant drop, losing 2,600 jobs. This was closely followed by the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which saw a reduction of 1,600 jobs. Other areas experiencing declines included Private Education and Health (1,000 jobs lost), Other Services (900 jobs lost), Manufacturing (700 jobs lost), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (200 jobs lost).

In a somewhat positive light, the preliminary job estimates for October 2023 were revised, showing a lesser decline than initially reported. The revision indicated a job loss of 8,200, an improvement from the estimated 11,100 job decrease. This adjustment provides a slightly more optimistic outlook for the state’s job market.

Despite the recent dip, Maryland’s unemployment rate remains near historic lows. The state’s total nonfarm employment growth over the past six months has been on par with the national average, both recording a growth rate of 0.7%. This indicates a level of resilience in the state’s economy, suggesting potential for recovery and stability.

The data is available on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website for those interested in more detailed and immediate information regarding Maryland’s employment situation. The site receives direct updates from BLS servers, though there may be a brief delay in data refreshment. Alternatively, the BLS website offers immediate access to the latest job data.

The fluctuation in employment figures is a reminder of the dynamic nature of the job market. As Maryland navigates these changes, the focus remains on understanding and responding to these economic shifts to ensure continued growth and stability in the labor market.

