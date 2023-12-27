Maryland has earned a top spot in a recent U.S. News and World Report study for hospital quality, placing first nationally. Additionally, the state ranks fourth in overall healthcare quality, demonstrating strengths in several areas, including Medicare, nursing home quality, and public health outcomes. However, the state faces a significant challenge in emergency room wait times, currently holding the longest average wait times in the United States.

Despite Maryland’s high ranking in health care access, being ninth in the nation, the state’s emergency room services are under scrutiny. Patients in Maryland endure an average wait time of eight hours before admission, a concern highlighted by a Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission report. This issue has persisted for years, placing Maryland consistently at or near the bottom in national rankings for ER wait times.

Recognizing the situation’s urgency, Frederick County Senator Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat representing District 3, introduced legislation addressing these prolonged wait times. The proposed bill, focused on forming a task force to investigate the underlying causes, did not reach the governor’s desk. Nonetheless, the state legislature took decisive steps by instructing the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and the Maryland Hospitals Association to develop a strategy for improvement.

The Emergency Department Dramatic Improvement Effort (EDDIE) was established in response. This initiative focuses on enhancing emergency department services through targeted quality improvement projects. EDDIE emphasizes achieving hospital-specific goals related to emergency department throughput and length of stay, coupled with monthly public data reporting.

In a parallel effort, Prince George’s County independently formed its task force in November, taking a proactive stance at the county level.

The implementation of EDDIE commenced in the summer and has already yielded positive outcomes, according to hospital reports. This initiative marks a significant step towards improving emergency room services in Maryland, addressing a critical gap in an otherwise highly rated health care system.

In summary, while Maryland excels in various aspects of health care, the challenge of prolonged ER wait times remains a pressing issue. The state’s proactive approach through initiatives like EDDIE and local efforts in counties like Prince George’s signify a commitment to resolving these delays and enhancing the quality of emergency health services for its residents.

