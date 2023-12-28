Winny, a delightful 2-year-old tri-color beagle weighing 25 pounds, is the latest addition to the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s (BRSM) adoption list. This charming canine, known for her sweet and cheerful disposition, is actively searching for a permanent home where she can share her joy and companionship.

Winny’s journey to finding her forever home began recently when she was welcomed into the care of BRSM. She quickly adapted to her foster home, showcasing her friendly and sociable nature. Her ability to make friends with everyone, including people and other dogs, highlights her affable character.

One of Winny’s most endearing traits is her love for play. She is always eager to engage in fun activities, especially with her foster brothers. Whether it’s indulging in delicious treats, playing games, or simply curling up for a cozy nap, Winny finds joy in every moment. Her favorite pastime is outdoor sniffing adventures, a testament to her curious and adventurous spirit.

Beyond her playful demeanor, Winny has specific needs for her ideal forever home. She would thrive in an environment with a canine companion and access to a fenced yard, providing ample space for play and exploration.

As she approaches the final stages of her vetting process, Winny is almost ready to move into her new forever home. BRSM is committed to ensuring that she finds a loving and suitable family that can cater to her needs and offer her a lifetime of happiness.

For those interested in adopting Winny or any other beagle searching for a forever home, BRSM encourages potential adopters to reach out. Inquiries can be sent to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org, allowing individuals to learn more about the adoption process and how to welcome a new furry member into their family.

Additionally, BRSM provides a platform for interested individuals to view and read about all the beagles looking for homes. This can be accessed through their website at BRSM Beagles. This resource offers detailed information on each beagle, including their unique personalities and requirements, aiding in matching dogs and prospective owners.

Winny’s story is a heartwarming reminder of the joy and companionship that rescue dogs can bring into our lives. Her journey with BRSM underscores the organization’s dedication to providing care and finding loving homes for needy beagles. As Winny eagerly awaits her forever home, she spreads happiness and warmth to those around her, embodying the loving spirit that makes dogs such cherished companions.

