LEONARDTOWN, MD – A tragic motor vehicle accident claimed the life of Marcus Tyrone Harris, 69, of Great Mills, MD, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:04 a.m., patrol units responded to a crash near Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park. Harris, the sole occupant of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree in a wooded area.

Harris was northbound on Willows Road, heading towards Great Mills Road when his vehicle veered off the road for unknown reasons. The Sheriff’s Office has ruled out alcohol, drugs, and speed as contributing factors in this incident. The Collision Reconstruction Unit conducts a thorough investigation and appeals to witnesses for any information regarding the events leading to the crash.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin expressed deep sorrow over Harris’s passing: “Earlier this morning, we were informed of the sad accident and loss of life of Tyrone Harris. Tyrone was a wonderful man, and we all are saying prayers for comfort for his family and friends who are grieving. He was a long-time employee of our St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department. He had an incredible gift of always making people feel valued, included, and as friends. He was the kind of employee who made us all better, and he will be greatly missed by St. Mary’s County Government and all of St. Mary’s County. He was the kind of friend who exuded a steady confidence and saw the best in others. I will deeply miss being greeted by Tyrone and his calm style of leadership. He leaves behind a strong legacy.”

The St. Mary’s Little League also mourned the loss: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tyrone Harris today. Our hearts go out to Tyrone’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Tyrone was more than just a member of our community; he was the very definition of a community man. His dedication to St. Mary’s Rec & Park and all youth sports was an inspiration to us all. His contributions extended far beyond the baseball field. Tyrone was a friend, a mentor, and a source of unwavering support for countless children and families. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and included, and his approach to any situation was simply inspirational. Tyrone leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to our community. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Please keep Tyrone’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Tyrone. You will forever be a part of St. Mary’s Little League and the hearts of everyone you touched.”

The Mechanicsville Braves Youth Football and Cheer Club also paid tribute: “The Mechanicsville Braves are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Mr. Tyrone Harris. You may have seen Tyrone every now and then at the field but he played a huge behind-the-scenes role in always making sure Braves game days went on without a hitch. Youth sports were very important to Tyrone and the community will certainly miss his presence. The Braves will forever remember and be grateful for his commitment and unwavering support to our organization.”

The community remembers Harris for his role at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department and his deep involvement and positive influence in local youth sports and community activities. His legacy of kindness, mentorship, and community involvement leaves a lasting impression on all he touched. As the investigation into the accident continues, the community comes together in grief and remembrance of a life that significantly impacted many.

