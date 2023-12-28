A recent survey conducted by BetVirginia.com revealed that January and February are considered the worst months of the year by many Americans. The survey, which involved 215 U.S. residents, asked participants to vote for their least favorite month of the year. The results, collated via Reddit.com, clearly indicated the general sentiment towards the colder months.

The survey’s findings showed that January topped the list as the least favored month, garnering 56 votes, accounting for 26%. Following closely was February, often characterized by its cold and dreary winter days, with 47 votes, making up 21.9% of the poll. These two months, marking the start of the year, evidently do not resonate well with many, possibly due to the post-holiday blues or the harsh winter weather.

Worst Month of the Year Survey Results

Month # of Votes % of Votes January 56 26% February 47 21.9% March 16 7.4% April 6 2.8% May 6 2.8 June 3 1.4% July 16 7.4% August 24 11.2% September 6 2.8% October 5 2.3% November 15 7.0% December 15 7.0%

Surprisingly, August, typically the peak of summer, ranked third with 24 votes (11.2%). This could be attributed to the intense heat experienced during this period or the impending end of summer, especially in regions like Virginia, where people might be keen on savoring every moment before autumn.

The survey also highlighted a tie for the fourth place between March and July, each receiving 16 votes (7.4%). This tie indicates a mixed feeling towards the transition from winter to spring and the mid-point of summer, respectively. The holiday months of November and December also saw a tie, each securing 15 votes (7%), perhaps reflecting a love-hate relationship with the festive season and its accompanying stresses.

Interestingly, the months perceived as the most favorable were June (3 votes, 1.4%), October (5 votes, 2.3%), and a three-way tie between April, May, and September, each with six votes (2.8%). This preference could be associated with the moderate weather and the transitional nature of these months, offering a balance between the extremes of winter and summer.

While the survey provides insight into Americans’ general preferences regarding the months of the year, it also serves as a reminder to appreciate and make the most of each day, regardless of the month. As we approach the end of 2023 and look towards 2024, this sentiment rings especially true, encouraging individuals to find joy and contentment in every season.

