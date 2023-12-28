In a significant step towards the inauguration of its newest educational institutions, the county’s Board of Education has opened the floor for public comments on the proposed names for the upcoming high school and elementary school. The schools, scheduled to open in August, testify to the region’s commitment to educational advancement.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell has played a pivotal role in this process. In the recent Board meeting held on December 20, 2023, Dr. Bedell formally recommended names for both institutions, adhering to the suggestions made by the naming committees assigned to each school. This move marks a critical phase in establishing these educational facilities, underscoring the importance of community involvement in such decisions.

The recommended name for the new high school is ‘Severn Run High School’. This facility, strategically located off Interstate 97 in Severn, occupies the erstwhile Papa John’s farm site. The name reflects the geographical and historical significance of the area, connecting the school’s identity to its locality.

Similarly, ‘Two Rivers Elementary School’ is the proposed name for the elementary school constructed on Conway Road in Odenton. This name also strongly connects to the local environment, highlighting the county’s appreciation and recognition of its natural landscapes.

The Board of Education emphasizes the value of public opinion in these matters. To ensure transparency and community involvement, the Board accepts comments on these recommendations until noon on January 1, 2024. This initiative provides a platform for residents to voice their thoughts and participate actively in the naming process.

Residents interested in contributing their opinions on the Severn Run High School recommendation can do so through a designated online portal. Similarly, those wishing to comment on the Two Rivers Elementary School name have a separate link to express their views. These comments will be compiled and presented to the Board before its January 3, 2024 meeting. Formal adoption of the names for these new schools is anticipated during this meeting.

The involvement of the public in this process is not just a formality but a crucial aspect of ensuring that these educational institutions resonate with the community they are set to serve. The selection of a school’s name is more than a label; it’s an identity that will influence the school’s culture, ethos, and connection to the community.

As the county prepares to welcome these new additions to its educational landscape, the engagement of residents in this process signifies a collective effort toward shaping the future of education in the area. The adoption of these names will mark a new chapter in the county’s educational journey, shaped by the collaborative efforts of its educators, administrators, and residents.

