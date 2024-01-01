PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a significant community support effort, Calvert County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has played a crucial role in providing economic relief to its residents. From May 2021 to June 2023, the program successfully disbursed nearly $3.8 million, aiding over 400 households with rent and utility assistance.

Two grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development made this considerable financial support possible. These funds were pivotal in assisting income-limited households, particularly those earning below 30% of the area median income (AMI) for Calvert County, which stands at $40,500 annually for a family of four.

The program’s effectiveness stems from its comprehensive approach. It offered up to 18 months of assistance to eligible residents, significantly alleviating the pressures of potential evictions and utility shut-offs. The county initially received $1.8 million for ERAP in 2021 and an additional $2 million in 2022, fully utilizing the total funding by June 2023.

Jennifer Moreland, Director of the Department of Community Resources, emphasized the county’s commitment to its citizens, stating, “ERAP was a significant undertaking, reflective of our commitment to serving the community. It provided immediate relief to hundreds of households and highlighted the strength of our community partnerships.”

The collaboration with nonprofit partners LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. and Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc further amplified the program’s success. These organizations were instrumental in managing individual cases and providing housing stability services.

Moreland also highlighted the importance of such partnerships: “Collaborating with nonprofit partners is critical to the success of programs like ERAP, as it brings together diverse expertise and resources for a common goal.”

The Department of Community Resources’ broader mission is evident through its extensive range of services and divisions, including Public Transportation and the Office on Aging. The department collaborates with various local human services agencies and administers programs to reduce living costs.

Though ERAP has concluded, Calvert County continues to support its needy residents. Agencies like the Calvert County Department of Social Services, LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., and the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc., remain available for financial assistance or referrals to other services. The Maryland Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and Maryland Housing & Energy Assistance provide targeted support.

Residents struggling with utility payments are advised to contact their providers, such as SMECO and BG&E, for possible solutions to avoid service disruption. The comprehensive approach of the ERAP and its affiliated agencies exemplifies Calvert County’s dedication to addressing its community’s economic challenges. For more information, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityResources.

