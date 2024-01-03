On the morning of December 28th, Waldorf, Maryland, became the scene of a police investigation following a shooting incident. At approximately 10:55 a.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in response to reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was promptly transported to a hospital. According to authorities, the injuries sustained were serious but not life-threatening.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the suspect had already fled the scene, evading initial capture. This prompted an intensive investigation by local detectives, who worked diligently to piece together the events and identify the individual responsible for the violent act.

Their investigation led to the identification of the suspect as Michael Avon Johnson, a 51-year-old resident of Brandywine, Maryland. Johnson, described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 lbs, now faces multiple charges. These charges include attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related offenses.

Following this breakthrough, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson. However, his current whereabouts remain unknown, leading to a community-wide manhunt. Charles County Crime Solvers has stepped in to apprehend Johnson and ensure public safety, offering a cash reward of up to $1,000. This reward is for information that directly leads to the arrest of Michael Avon Johnson.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking tips from the public. Detective Johnson, who is leading the investigation, can be reached at 301-609-6453 for any information regarding the case. Charles County Crime Solvers has made provisions for those wishing to provide information while remaining anonymous. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, their website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or using the P3Intel mobile app.

