Port Tobacco, MD – A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on Maryland Route 6, east of Poorhouse Road, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, claiming the life of a local man. Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack troopers and the MSP CRASH Team were called to the scene at approximately 1544 hours following reports of the serious accident.

The initial investigation, led by the Maryland State Police (MSP) La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team, revealed a sequence of events leading to the tragedy. A Nissan Altima, driven by Latoya Brassell, 50, of Waldorf, MD, with a 13-year-old juvenile also from Waldorf, was heading eastbound on Maryland Route 6. Concurrently, Gregory Gauvin, 63, from Welcome, MD, drove a Toyota Tundra westbound on the same route.

The incident began when a deer darted into the path of the Nissan Altima, resulting in a collision. The impact sent the deer airborne, subsequently colliding with the Toyota Tundra. The deer entered the passenger compartment of the Tundra, striking Mr. Gauvin before exiting through the rear window. Following this, the Toyota veered off the road and hit multiple trees.

Tragically, Mr. Gauvin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the occupants of the Nissan Altima has not been disclosed.

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into this unusual and tragic incident. They have issued a public appeal for witnesses. Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team leads the inquiry and can be contacted at (301) 392-1231. Witnesses or those with relevant information can also email a statement to justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov. The case reference is 24-MSP-000140.

This incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictability and potential dangers on the road. It also highlights the sometimes catastrophic consequences wildlife can inadvertently cause when encountering vehicles. As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the details of this unfortunate accident, and the community mourns the loss of one of its members in such unforeseen circumstances.

