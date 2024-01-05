HUNTINGTOWN, MD – A tragic head-on motor vehicle collision on Plum Point Road in Huntingtown on the morning of January 5, 2024, resulted in one fatality and left another individual injured. At approximately 9:42 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Bureau deputies were dispatched to the accident site near Kimberly Lane following reports of the crash.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered two vehicles involved in the collision: a tow truck and a Ford Edge—the severity of the impact necessitated emergency services at the scene. One adult male, extracted from the wreckage, was rushed to CalvertHealth Medical Center. Tragically, despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

In addition to the fatality, another person sustained injuries in the crash. This individual was also transported to CalvertHealth, where their injuries were evaluated as non-life-threatening.

The crash has led to significant disruptions in the area, with Plum Point Road being closed in both directions. This closure allows for a thorough accident reconstruction by authorities aimed at determining the precise cause of the collision.

Local law enforcement urges motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as investigations continue. The closure of Plum Point Road is necessary to ensure the safety of the accident reconstruction team and to facilitate a clear understanding of the events leading up to the collision.

Further details about the crash, including the possible factors that contributed to it, are pending. Authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation progresses. The Calvert County Patrol Bureau oversees the investigation and will be the primary source of updates regarding this incident.

