Last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce declined Maryland’s request for a federal commercial fisheries disaster declaration. The request to combat the ecological and economic damage caused by invasive catfish and snakeheads in the Chesapeake Bay watershed was not deemed to meet the criteria for disaster aid under federal law.

The unique appeal by Maryland, submitted in March, aimed to highlight and mitigate the harm caused by invasive species such as the Chesapeake blue catfish, flathead catfish, and snakehead. These species threaten economically important Bay species like blue crabs and menhaden. However, the U.S. Commerce Department, led by Secretary Gina Raimondo, determined that the impact of blue catfish on commercial fishery revenues was insufficient to warrant disaster aid for fisheries. In her letter to Maryland, Secretary Raimondo acknowledged the challenges posed by invasive species and expressed openness to future discussions about potential solutions. Signs help identify the Chesapeake Bay’s invasive catfish. Maryland DNR photo

Reacting to the decision, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz expressed disappointment but an understanding of the ruling’s basis on federal law limitations. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to determine what form of federal assistance can help us mitigate the continued and pervasive spread of blue catfish and other invasive species impacting commercial fisheries in the Bay,” Kurtz stated. He also emphasized Maryland’s ongoing efforts to tackle this issue, including the state’s proactive measures to limit the spread of invasive species.

In November, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) appointed a dedicated program manager to coordinate strategies across agencies and industries to reduce invasive fish populations in the state. The DNR’s strategies include:

Increasing research and monitoring programs focused on blue catfish. Encouraging recreational and commercial anglers to harvest more blue catfish and other invasive species. Educating the public about the effects of invasive fish on the Bay ecosystem.

Maryland imposes no fishing limits on invasive fish, allowing unrestricted catch throughout the year.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is also intensifying its efforts to market wild-caught Chesapeake blue catfish. The campaign includes media appearances, social media posts, and roadside billboards to promote the fish’s culinary versatility and benefits to local businesses and the Bay’s health. The MDA also coordinates with chefs for demonstrations and samplings at various state events.

Over $1 million has been allocated by the MDA to purchase Maryland-caught blue catfish filets to support food banks. The agency also promotes fish as part of Maryland’s goal for state institutions to make 20% of local purchases through the Certified Local Farm and Fish Program.

Blue catfish, native to river basins including the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Rio Grande, were introduced to Virginia in the 1970s for recreational fishing. Contrary to expectations, these catfish adapted to the higher salinity waters of the Bay and spread to Maryland and Virginia’s rivers and tributaries. Studies have shown that blue catfish can constitute up to 75% of the total fish biomass in certain Virginia rivers. Their rapid population growth and predatory habits significantly threaten native species and key commercial fisheries.

Flathead catfish and snakehead, invasive, similarly prey on and out-compete native species, with few natural predators to check their spread in Maryland waters.

