In December 2023, Maryland’s six casinos reported a collective revenue of $165.6 million from slot machines and table games, a slight increase of 0.3% compared to the same period in 2022. This marginal growth reflects a rise of $454,064 in earnings, demonstrating the state’s stable gaming sector.

State contributions from casino gaming for the month amounted to over $70 million, showing an increase of 0.7% or $508,501 compared to December 2022. These funds significantly support Maryland’s Education Trust Fund, which received approximately $50.7 million, a modest rise of $2,141 from the previous year. Additionally, the revenue benefits local communities, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and diverse small businesses, including those owned by minorities and women.

Maryland houses six privately owned casinos, each offering a range of slot machines and table games. These include MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Live! Casino & Hotel is in Anne Arundel County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is in Baltimore City, Ocean Downs Casino is in Worcester County, Hollywood Casino Perryville is in Cecil County, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort is in Allegany County.

The individual revenue performance of these casinos in December 2023 varied. MGM National Harbor led with a 2.1% increase, generating over $70 million, while Live! Casino & Hotel followed with a 1.5% rise, earning around $60.5 million. However, not all casinos experienced growth. Horseshoe Casino saw a significant decline of 9.6%, with revenues dropping to approximately $15.2 million. Similarly, Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap Casino reported decreases of 2.7% and 8.2%, respectively. In contrast, Hollywood Casino recorded a 4% increase, nearly $7.6 million.

The comprehensive details of each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are available in the attached charts. Additionally, fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals can be accessed online.

This steady growth in casino revenues reflects the ongoing popularity of gaming in Maryland, contributing significantly to various state funds and local economies. While some casinos have declined, the overall industry trend points towards a stable and potentially growing market in Maryland’s gaming sector.

