In a series of incidents at Charles County high schools, students faced legal and disciplinary consequences for their actions, involving suspected cannabis possession and an assault on a school resource officer.

On January 2, at 8:30 a.m., an administrator at Thomas Stone High School discovered suspected cannabis on a student. The school’s resource officer was notified and subsequently recovered the substance. In compliance with Maryland law, the student is set to receive a civil citation for cannabis possession. Additionally, the student is subject to disciplinary measures enforced by Charles County Public Schools.

On the same day, a disturbance unfolded at Henry Lackey High School, where three students were embroiled in a verbal dispute. The situation escalated when one of the students attempted to physically assault the school’s resource officer during their intervention. The officer, however, managed to subdue the student and de-escalate the conflict. Charges of assault and affray are being brought against the student, who will also face disciplinary actions from the Charles County Public Schools.

A similar incident occurred on January 3 at 12:10 p.m., again at Thomas Stone High School. A school administrator found a student in possession of suspected cannabis. The school resource officer was called to the scene and recovered the substance. The student in this case, like in the earlier incident, will be issued a civil citation for cannabis possession and will also face disciplinary consequences from the school authorities.

These incidents have raised concerns about student conduct and safety in Charles County high schools. The involvement of law enforcement in these cases highlights the seriousness with which the schools and local authorities are addressing these issues. The Charles County Public Schools system is likely to review and reinforce its policies regarding student behavior and the presence of illegal substances on school premises.

The authorities have urged anyone with further information about these incidents to come forward. For the first incident at Thomas Stone High School, individuals can contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282, extension 0452. Regarding the altercation at Henry Lackey High School, PFC Barry can be reached at the same number, extension 0574.

These incidents underline the challenges faced by schools in maintaining a safe and orderly environment. The swift response by the school administrators and the resource officers in these cases demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the well-being of their students. The involvement of law enforcement in school-related incidents is a delicate matter, and these cases may prompt a broader discussion about the best practices for maintaining safety and discipline in educational settings.

The Charles County Public Schools system is expected to continue its efforts to provide a secure learning environment for its students, while also addressing any underlying issues that may contribute to such incidents. The cooperation between the schools and law enforcement is a critical component in these efforts, aiming to ensure that all students can pursue their education in a safe and supportive environment.

