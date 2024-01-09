WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set January 29, 2024, as the beginning of the 2024 tax season, marking the date when the processing of 2023 tax returns will commence. This announcement anticipates over 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by April 15, 2024, the official tax deadline.

Despite the official start on January 29, taxpayers need not delay their preparations. Software companies and tax professionals can begin working on returns earlier, holding them until the IRS is ready for processing. The IRS Free File will be accessible from January 12 on IRS.gov, before the filing season. Additionally, the IRS Direct File pilot, expected to be broadly available by mid-March, is currently undergoing its final testing phase.

The 2024 filing season reflects the IRS’s continued transformation and improvement efforts, especially after the successful 2023 season facilitated by the Inflation Reduction Act. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel highlighted the significant advancements in IRS operations, attributing these to the ongoing transformation and additional funding.

Key enhancements for the upcoming tax season include:

Expanded in-person service with the reopening of Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) and extended hours at many locations.

(TACs) and extended hours at many locations. Increased assistance on the toll-free line and an enhanced customer call-back feature.

and an enhanced customer call-back feature. Upgrades to the popular ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool , providing detailed refund status messages in plain language and improved mobile device functionality.

, providing detailed refund status messages in plain language and improved mobile device functionality. Introduction of paperless processing, allowing for digital submission of various documents and forms.

An improved IRS Individual Online Account with added features like chat support and bank account validation.

with added features like chat support and bank account validation. The rollout of the Direct File pilot, a new free online tax filing service.

Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 17, 2024, to file their returns due to local holidays, while those in federally declared disaster areas may receive additional time. The IRS also provides tips for efficient filing, such as organizing tax records and waiting for all income documents before filing.

IRS Free File opens on January 12, 2024, allowing eligible taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income of $79,000 or less in 2023 to file for free. Free File Fillable forms will be available to all income levels from January 29.

The IRS advises against counting on refunds by a specific date, as processing times vary. Most refunds are issued in less than 21 days, with EITC refunds available starting February 27. The ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool and the IRS2Go app offer convenient ways to check refund status.

Online resources like the IRS Individual Online Account and Interactive Tax Assistant are available on IRS.gov for additional assistance. Taxpayers can also find qualified tax preparers using the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers and access free tax help through VITA and TCE programs.

Key dates for the 2024 filing season include January 12 for IRS Free File opening, January 29 as the start date for individual tax returns processing, and April 15 as the filing deadline for most taxpayers.

For more detailed information and assistance, taxpayers are encouraged to visit IRS.gov.

