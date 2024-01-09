BALTIMORE, MD, January 8, 2024 – In a significant development aimed at enhancing the skills and careers of healthcare workers, the Maryland Department of Labor has unveiled the Career Pathways for Healthcare Workers program. This initiative, spearheaded by the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning, is designed to provide financial assistance to employers committed to furthering their healthcare staff’s education and training.

Applications for the program are now open and will be accepted until March 25. The successful awardees will be announced on June 1, marking a new chapter in Maryland’s commitment to its healthcare workforce. The program is a strategic move to bolster the quality of healthcare services across the state by ensuring that frontline workers have access to advanced training and educational opportunities.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu emphasized the significance of this program. “The Career Pathways for Healthcare Workers program provides meaningful training and educational opportunities to dedicated frontline healthcare workers,” Wu stated. “Investing in this workforce will strengthen the quality of care across Maryland.”

Under the terms of the program, employers can apply for a matching grant, with the maximum amount capped at $50,000. A unique aspect of the program is its requirement for collaboration with local educational institutions. The training must be delivered by a Maryland-based Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a community college, ensuring that the educational aspect of the program is rooted in local expertise and relevance.

Furthermore, the program mandates that employers commit to increasing wages to employees who complete the training. This approach not only incentivizes participation but also ensures that the benefits of the training translate into tangible improvements in the living standards of healthcare workers.

In preparation for the application process, a pre-proposal conference is scheduled to take place virtually on Tuesday, January 30, from 11 a.m. to noon. This conference aims to provide potential applicants with detailed information about the program, the application process, and the expectations for employers and training providers.

For those interested in learning more about the Career Pathways for Healthcare Workers Program or in accessing the application materials, the Maryland Department of Labor has provided resources and information on their website. The dedicated webpage can be visited at labor.maryland.gov/employment/careerpathways/cphealthcareworkers.shtml.

This initiative marks a proactive step by the Maryland government in addressing healthcare workers’ educational and training needs. By focusing on the professional development of this crucial workforce, the program aims to enhance the overall quality of healthcare services across the state, benefiting both the workers and the communities they serve.

