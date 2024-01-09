Maryland residents are expected to shed their holiday weight gain by January 29th, according to a recent study by FeastGood.com. The survey, which involved 3,000 participants, revealed that, on average, Marylanders would need 28 days to reach their post-festive weight loss goals, burning around 350 calories per workout session.

The study conducted by FeastGood.com aimed to understand post-holiday weight loss trends across America. It analyzed factors such as average weight gain during the holidays, the typical calorie burn per workout, and the regular exercise patterns of the respondents. This data enabled Feast Good to calculate specific dates when individuals in each state will likely return to their pre-holiday weight.

New Mexico residents are leading the pack, projected to lose their festive weight by January 21st. They reportedly exercise 5.1 times weekly, burning 5,250 calories, translating to around 15 hours of moderate exercise to lose 1.5 lbs. In contrast, Marylanders are expected to exercise 3.7 times a week, burning 350 calories each session, and thus, it will take 28 days for them to meet their weight loss objectives.

Meanwhile, West Virginians are predicted to take the longest, with an estimated 48 days to reach their fitness goals, culminating around February 18th. Despite exercising less frequently at 2.2 times per week, Feast Good views their efforts as commendable.

FeastGood.com also provides an interactive map displaying the timeline for post-festive weight loss across the United States.

Amanda Parker, a nutrition coach at FeastGood.com, highlights common pitfalls in New Year’s weight loss plans. These include setting unrealistic goals, lack of proper planning, neglecting nutrition, skipping meals, overestimating calories burned during exercise, underestimating calorie intake, following fad diets, insufficient sleep, ignoring weight training, lacking support, adopting an all-or-nothing approach, and not tracking progress.

Parker advises that a successful weight loss journey requires a realistic and structured approach. “It’s crucial to balance exercise, nutrition, and rest, avoiding quick fixes. Developing lasting habits is key to maintaining weight loss beyond the initial New Year’s motivation,” she adds.

This study sheds light on the varied approaches to weight loss across the United States, focusing on the habits and timelines of Maryland residents. It emphasizes the importance of a balanced and realistic approach to achieving fitness goals, particularly in the aftermath of the holiday season.

Like this: Like Loading...