The Alice Ferguson Foundation, an environmental nonprofit based in Accokeek, Maryland, has been awarded a significant $200,000 grant through the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant marks a significant milestone for the foundation, bolstering its efforts to promote environmental stewardship and STEM-focused outdoor education for children and teachers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Theresa Cullen, Executive Director of the Alice Ferguson Foundation, expressed her gratitude and optimism regarding the impact of this grant. “Receiving Chick-Fil-A’s True Inspiration Award is a crucial boost to our STEM-focused outdoor environmental education programs for students across the region, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inspiring environmental stewardship,” said Cullen. She highlighted the foundation’s 70th anniversary and the transformative potential this partnership with Chick-fil-A holds in advancing their mission.

This grant places the Alice Ferguson Foundation among a select group of 51 organizations honored with the True Inspiration Awards in 2024. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has distributed a collective $5.48 million to these recipients, each chosen for their work in areas aligning with the fast-food giant’s corporate social responsibility priorities. These priorities include caring for people, addressing food-related needs, community engagement, and environmental conservation.

The True Inspiration Awards program, initiated in 2015, commemorates the philanthropic legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. Since its inception, the program has distributed over 300 grants, ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, to various organizations across North America, including Puerto Rico and Canada. The initiative reflects Cathy’s commitment to generosity and community service.

Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc., emphasized the company’s dedication to making a positive impact in communities. “Across the communities Chick-fil-A serves, we strive to have a positive impact, and we are honored to support local nonprofits that are truly making a difference in their neighborhoods,” Fielder stated. He praised this year’s recipients for their significant contributions in areas such as feeding the needy, supporting military families, and fostering student development.

The True Inspiration Awards, now in their ninth year, represent Chick-fil-A’s largest commitment to date in supporting local nonprofits. The awards are a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to support and uplift communities through various initiatives and partnerships.

For more information about the True Inspiration Awards and a full list of this year’s recipients, visit chickfila.com/true-inspiration-awards. This grant is not just a financial boost for the Alice Ferguson Foundation but also a recognition of their vital work in environmental education and stewardship, a cause increasingly crucial in today’s world.

Like this: Like Loading...