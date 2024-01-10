Jennifer Aubert-Utz Credit: St. Mary’s County Government

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government has officially announced Jennifer Aubert-Utz as the new Director of its Department of Emergency Services (DES). This appointment comes after a thorough recruitment process, marking a significant step for the county’s emergency management efforts.

Commissioner President Randy Guy expressed high confidence in Aubert-Utz’s capabilities. “After an extensive recruitment process, we are very pleased to announce Ms. Aubert-Utz as our incoming Director of Emergency Services,” he stated. “We are confident that her skills and experience will benefit the Department and our residents.”

Aubert-Utz brings a remarkable 24-year tenure with the Baltimore County Fire Department. Her most recent position as an Assistant Fire Chief saw her leading and providing executive oversight to a large team comprising over 1,000 careers and 2,000 volunteer members. Her extensive experience in fire service and emergency management positions her as a well-qualified leader for the DES.

In her response to the appointment, Aubert-Utz shared her enthusiasm and commitment. “I am incredibly humbled by the confidence bestowed on me by the Commissioners and County Administrator,” she said. “I am beyond excited to join this well-established leadership team and look forward to serving the St. Mary’s community alongside the men and women of the Department of Emergency Services.”

Aubert-Utz’s career is marked by significant leadership and advisory roles. She serves as the Chairperson for the Maryland Center for the Study of Health Effects of Fire. She is a Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Fire Rescue Training & Education Commission commissioner. She is a technical expert on the International Fire Service Training Association Fire Service Training publication and training manual revision team and a professional advisor on the National Fire Protection Association Responder Forum.

Her academic credentials are equally impressive. Aubert-Utz is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management with a focus on Public Safety Leadership. She has also achieved the Executive Fire Officer designation from the National Fire Academy and the Certified Public Manager accreditation through the University of Baltimore. Her professional recognition includes being named among the 2017 Baltimore Sun’s “50 Women to Watch” and receiving the 2018 Baltimore County LaFrance Muldrow “Woman Making a Difference” award. She is also a Leadership Baltimore County Class of 2018 member and holds several professional fire service affiliations.

Aubert-Utz’s appointment is a testament to her professional journey and dedication to public service. Her role as the Director of the Department of Emergency Services in St. Mary’s County is anticipated to bring innovative leadership and enhanced emergency response capabilities to the region.

For further information about the Department of Emergency Services in St. Mary’s County, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/ES.

Like this: Like Loading...