Waldorf, MD – In a significant move for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the team has announced the signing of two key players, Gabe Wurtz and Anthony Brocato, to kick off their 16th season. These signings mark the first step in building the Blue Crabs’ roster for the 2024 season, bringing fresh talent and experience to the team.

Gabe Wurtz, a 6-foot-5 outfielder originally from Alabama, is set to enter his fourth season in professional baseball. He has spent the last few years honing his skills in the Pioneer League with the Billings Mustangs. During his tenure with the Mustangs, Wurtz has shown significant prowess, playing in 181 games, hitting 39 home runs, and driving in 152 runs. His performance has been a key component of the Mustangs’ success, and the Blue Crabs look forward to bringing his talent and experience to their lineup.

Joining Wurtz is New Jersey native Anthony Brocato, a former St. John’s University collegiate baseball star. The 27-year-old outfielder began his professional journey with the Southern Illinois Miners in 2019 and has been making waves in the baseball community ever since. Brocato’s most recent stint was with the Washington Wild Things, where he proved to be one of the team’s most productive hitters in the 2023 season. He boasts an impressive batting average of .282, 28 home runs and an outstanding .960 on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage, a key statistic in measuring a player’s offensive performance.

These new signings are a clear indicator of the Blue Crabs’ commitment to building a strong and competitive team for the upcoming season. Both Wurtz and Brocato bring a blend of power and skill to the team, which will be crucial as the Blue Crabs look to make a significant impact in the league.

The addition of these two outfielders is expected to bolster the team’s offensive capabilities, providing a mix of power and consistency at the plate. The Blue Crabs, known for their strategic signings and development of talent, have once again shown their ability to identify and recruit players who can contribute significantly to the team’s success.

As the Blue Crabs prepare for the 2024 season, the excitement among fans and team members is palpable. With Wurtz’s power-hitting abilities and Brocato’s impressive batting skills, the team is poised to take on the challenges of the upcoming season with renewed vigor and a stronger lineup.

The Southern Maryland community and Blue Crabs fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the season, looking forward to seeing how these new additions will integrate into the team and contribute to their quest for success. The Blue Crabs continue to demonstrate their commitment to excellence, and the signings of Wurtz and Brocato are a testament to their dedication to bringing top-tier talent to Southern Maryland.

