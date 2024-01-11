PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In an ambitious effort to bridge the digital divide, Calvert County Government, in collaboration with Calvert Library and the University of Maryland Extension, has initiated a substantial Chromebook distribution program. This initiative aims to equip 2,500 households in the county with these essential digital devices. This groundbreaking move is part of Maryland’s broader strategy to enhance statewide digital access.

In October 2023, via the Maryland Connected Devices program, the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband fully endorsed Calvert County’s request for Chromebooks. The grant, amounting to $496,875 and an additional $15,000 for distribution efforts, underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive internet accessibility for its residents.

The program targets households struggling with digital accessibility, particularly those with incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Other eligible groups include the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program participants and those enrolled in federal assistance programs such as Medicaid, the Federal Pell Grant, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), among others. This inclusivity ensures that the benefits of digital connectivity reach the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Each qualifying household is entitled to one Chromebook per address. To receive a device, residents must provide valid proof of identity, address, and eligibility through income verification or program enrollment. This structured approach guarantees that the resources are allocated to those who need them most.

The county has organized distribution events scheduled between February 10 and June 1. These events will be hosted at various Calvert Library branches and community centers across the county. To ensure a smooth process, eligible residents must register for a pickup timeslot on the Calvert Library website at least 24 hours before the event.

The distribution schedule includes multiple dates and locations, starting from February 10 at Calvert Library Prince Frederick and culminating on June 1 at the Mt. Hope Community Center. This wide-ranging schedule provides ample opportunities for eligible households to participate in the program.

For more details and to register for a Chromebook, eligible residents can visit Calvert County’s official website.

This comprehensive Chromebook distribution initiative is a significant step in Calvert County’s ongoing efforts to ensure all its residents can access reliable, high-speed internet. By addressing the digital divide, the county not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also paves the way for greater participation in the digital economy, fostering community development and resilience.

Like this: Like Loading...