The Culinary Program of End Hunger, known for empowering individuals with learning differences, now serves students across the Southern Maryland region, encompassing Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George, and Anne Arundel counties. This expansion signifies a significant leap in providing culinary training, job exploration, job coaching support, and job matching in the food service and hospitality industries to a wider community.

Culinary Program Director Ahna Miller emphasizes the program’s commitment: “Our heart is to reach the individuals who are falling through the cracks – the individuals who, with a little extra training and support, are capable of being phenomenal assets to employers right here in our community.”

This initiative is part of a concerted effort to open new opportunities for young adults diagnosed with learning differences. The community has responded positively, showing strong support for these efforts.

The program’s growth is partly due to enhanced partnerships with Calvert County Public Schools, new relationships with Charles County Public Schools and Melwood, and significant federal earmark funding. These collaborations have made the program more accessible, allowing more individuals to benefit from its offerings.

The Culinary Program offers a 10-week, noncredit program to individuals aged 16 and over with learning differences. It encompasses foundational culinary and workplace readiness skills, including hands-on instruction in both a classroom and kitchen lab setting, and covers the National ServSafe Food Handler curriculum. To ensure personalized attention, each session admits only six students. The program’s success and accessibility are bolstered by federal and grant funding, making it available to students at no cost. The federal funding from the US Department of Education amounts to $300,000, covering 40% of the program’s total costs over the next two years.

The latest cohort, which graduated in November, included students from Charles, Calvert, and Anne Arundel counties. These students had the unique opportunity to learn from local culinary experts and establishments such as Bulrushes Cafe, Dream Weaver Cafe, Chick-fil-A Prince Frederick, Brick Wood Fired Bistro, and The Lobby Coffee Bar & Cafe. The program focuses on teaching skills like knife handling and soup preparation and partners with these local businesses for potential employment opportunities.

In addition to the main program, the Culinary Program has expanded to include a comprehensive Alumni Program and a culinary exploratory summer camp for teens aged 14-18. The Alumni Program supports graduates in their employment journey and assists their parents in navigating the path to independence. Upon completion, graduates are strategically matched with local hiring partners, aligning with their personal goals and aspirations.

The next session of the program is set to commence on January 16. For those interested in applying or seeking more information, the Culinary Program’s details and application process can be found at End Hunger Calvert’s Culinary Program website. This expansion marks a significant step towards inclusive education and employment opportunities in the Southern Maryland region, paving the way for a brighter future for many individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...