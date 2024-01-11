Home Insurance can cover your temporary accommodation costs, such as hotel stays if your rented home becomes unlivable due to an insured event or loss. It also covers other expenses incurred during your displacement, like transportation, pet boarding, restaurant meals, and laundry services.

However, remember that these benefits are subject to the policy’s loss-of-use coverage limit. Therefore, your hotel accommodation might only be covered for a limited duration. Let’s delve into the specifics of when and for how long your hotel insurance might cover your hotel stays.

What Does the Coverage for Extra Living Costs Entail?

Your homeowners insurance not only safeguards your home and possessions but also assists you in the event of a significant loss rendering your home uninhabitable. The cost of temporary relocation, such as hotel stay, can be hefty. However, with additional living expenses coverage, you can be reimbursed for any costs incurred due to your inability to stay home.

Consider a situation where a fire has damaged your home. Thankfully, your family is safe, but the house requires extensive repairs. This necessitates finding alternative accommodation, which could entail staying in a hotel for an extended period, eating out more frequently, potential extra commuting costs, and possibly even boarding your pet if the hotel doesn’t allow them. These costs can accumulate rapidly, so your home insurance considers such scenarios.

In essence, loss of use coverage ensures that you can maintain your current lifestyle and will cover any additional expenses over and above your regular expenditure if you are forced to vacate your home due to a covered loss. Note that it won’t fund a luxurious hotel or apartment if that’s not your standard of living. The expenses that may be covered include:

Hotel stays/Accommodations

Transportation expenses

Pet boarding costs

Food costs – both groceries and restaurant bills

Laundry expenses, if there is no access to a dryer/washer in your temporary living arrangement.

What Is the Coverage Amount Provided by Insurance for a Hotel?

On the positive side, your policy usually entitles you to reside in a place similar to your own home, which means there’s no need to squeeze your entire family into a small hotel room. On the flip side, there are certain limitations to your benefit from additional living expenses. A regular policy provides up to 20% of your dwelling benefit for extra living costs or caps it at 12 months, whichever comes first.

To illustrate, if your house is insured for $400,000, you’ll have access to up to $80,000 to assist with your living arrangements while your home is being restored. However, remember that homeowners insurance coverage for hotel stays isn’t limitless, so it’s essential to hasten your home repairs. The particulars of your additional living expenses coverage will be exclusive to your policy, hence it’s crucial to go over these benefits with your insurance provider for a clear understanding.

Endnote

If your home insurance covers a hotel, rest assured knowing that you’re covered if lockouts occur or disasters wreak havoc on your home. Remember to check with your provider and ask any questions regarding the potential policy.

