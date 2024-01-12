PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is actively seeking community involvement in its latest Zoning Ordinance update phase. This initiative offers a platform for residents to engage in shaping local development and land use policies, which are integral to the county’s future and communal well-being.

Residents can participate in several ways: through public comments, attendance at a public forum, and observing work sessions and meetings. These avenues allow locals to voice their opinions and contribute to decisions that directly impact their community.

The update process currently focuses on two key articles:

Article 18 – Uses: This article addresses permitted land uses within each zoning district. It includes conditions for specific uses and activities, covering a broad spectrum from farm support businesses and farmers’ markets to assisted living facilities, home occupations, and solar energy systems. It also encompasses cultural facilities, communication towers, and temporary uses like food trucks. Residents can refer to tables 18-1, 18-2, and 18-3 in Article 18 for details on permitted uses in each zoning district. The draft of Article 18 is available for review. Article 19 – Accessory Structures: This article outlines the regulations for structures and uses that complement a property’s primary structure or use. It includes general regulations, such as permit requirements for structures over 150 square feet and setback rules. It also specifies conditions for structures like beekeeping setups, bus shelters, carports, chicken coops, and livestock enclosures. The draft of Article 19 is open for viewing.

Public Comment Period and Forum: The public comment period is open until Friday, Feb. 2. Residents can submit their comments via email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail. A public forum is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center. This event offers a chance for direct interaction with zoning staff, with options to attend in person or virtually.

Joint Work Session: A significant session involving the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 21. This meeting is set to take place at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center and will further the discussion and consideration of the zoning ordinance update.

All scheduled events, including the draft articles, are available for review at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. However, residents should note that these dates and times may change.

The Zoning Ordinance is a crucial element in regulating land use, public facilities, and overall development in Calvert County. It is a part of the county’s effort to promote the health, safety, and welfare of its residents, in line with the mandates of the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022.

For further information or inquiries, residents can contact Rachel O’Shea at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov or Will Hager at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.

