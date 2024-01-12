READING, Pa. – In an impressive show of skill and teamwork, the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team clinched their third consecutive United East Conference (UEC) victory on Wednesday night. Led by their fifth-year captain, Daryn Alexander, the team triumphed with an 84-68 win over Penn State Berks. This victory brings St. Mary’s College’s season record to an even 8-8, maintaining a flawless 3-0 in the UEC, while Penn State Berks fell to 2-12, with a 1-3 in conference play.

The game began with Penn State Berks initially taking the lead, courtesy of a three-pointer from Matthew Gingrich. The Nittany Lions held onto this advantage, widening the gap to six points on a jumper by Josh Mingledolph. However, the momentum shifted as St. Mary’s College mounted a comeback. A 10-3 run, capped off by an Alexander layup, gave the Seahawks their first lead. This lead was expanded to 11 points but was whittled down by Berks to just three points at halftime.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The second half saw St. Mary’s College maintaining their lead, despite persistent efforts from Penn State Berks. A significant 27-12 run from Berks flipped the game, giving them a brief lead. But this was short-lived as St. Mary’s College, fueled by consecutive baskets from forwards Hollique Johnson and Jake Koverman, launched a decisive 21-3 run, sealing their victory.

St. Mary’s College’s offensive prowess was evident as they posted a season-high 84 points with a 51.5% field goal rate. They dominated the paint, outscoring Berks 48-20. In contrast, Penn State Berks struggled in the final minutes, missing 11 of their last 12 field goal attempts.

Standout performances from several players underpinned the Seahawks’ victory. Alexander led the scoring with 31 points, also contributing seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a career-high two blocks. Micah Henry added 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Koverman notched his first double-double for the team with 16 rebounds and 13 points.

For Penn State Berks, Gingrich was a notable performer, achieving a double-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks. Despite these efforts, Berks faced their seventh consecutive loss.

St. Mary’s College aims to extend their winning streak in their next game against Gallaudet, scheduled for January 13th in Washington, D.C. The team’s recent performance sets a promising tone for their upcoming matches in the UEC.

