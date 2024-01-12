LEONARDTOWN, MD – Captain Stephen E. Simonds of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has recently completed a distinguished educational program designed for law enforcement leaders. In November 2023, Simonds attended the Command Officer’s Development Course (CODC) in Wethersfield, Connecticut. This 400-hour course is a flagship program emphasizing practical law enforcement administration and effective management practices, catering to mid- to upper-level law enforcement personnel.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Steve Hall, prioritizes continuous improvement and quality training for its personnel. Reflecting this ethos, Sheriff Hall stated, “Whether sworn officers, correctional officers, or civilian staff, I firmly believe that well-rounded and well-trained individuals significantly enhance their effectiveness in their respective positions and, more importantly, in their service to our community; St. Mary’s County residents deserve the best we have to offer. I am committed to ensuring our team remains at the forefront of professional development and equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to uphold the highest public safety and community service standards.”

Captain Simonds, expressing his gratitude for this professional development opportunity, remarked, “Being chosen for this rigorous professional development opportunity was a distinct honor, and the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired will increase my ability to serve our county through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.”

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Simonds brings a rich background in law enforcement and security to his role. He holds a master’s degree in Homeland Security from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University. His career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began in 2000, and he has since taken on various roles, including patrol officer, canine handler, community service officer, homeland security officer, and intelligence operations officer.

Currently, as the Commander of the Patrol Division North, Simonds oversees district-based policing in the northern part of the county, covering Districts 1 and 2. His role is pivotal in ensuring that officer efforts align with community concerns and priorities, requiring both strategic vision and a deep understanding of local needs.

The completion of the CODC by Captain Simonds represents a personal achievement and a significant advancement for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. It underscores the office’s commitment to ongoing professional development and excellence in law enforcement. This achievement is expected to enhance the department’s capabilities in serving the community, reinforcing its dedication to public safety and the highest standards of community service.

