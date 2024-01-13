Annapolis, Maryland – Andrew Beavers, 26, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2021 first-degree murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, in their Tracy’s Landing home. Anne Arundel County Judge Stacy McCormack handed down the sentence, including a concurrent three-year term for a weapons offense. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced the sentencing on Thursday.

Beavers had entered a plea of Not Criminally Responsible, citing a mental disorder that he claimed prevented him from appreciating the criminality of his actions or controlling his conduct. However, the court ultimately found him criminally responsible for his mother’s murder. Judge Rules 25-Year-Old Criminally Responsible for Mother’s Murder

Leitess remarked on the case’s tragic nature, noting that despite the love and support provided by his mother, including housing and a vehicle, Beavers had a history of assaulting her. “This sentence holds him accountable for his actions and provides justice for Juanita’s family and loved ones,” Leitess stated.

The events leading to Beavers’ conviction began on July 25, 2021, when Anne Arundel County police responded to a report at the 6300 block of Genoa Road. A man had discovered blood inside the home of his girlfriend, Juanita Koilpillai, a renowned cybersecurity executive. Further investigation led police to Koilpillai’s body in a marshy area of the property, concealed under grass and debris. The Chief Medical Examiner determined she died from multiple stab wounds, sustaining 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds, and ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators learned that Koilpillai had an adult son, Andrew Beavers, who had previously assaulted her. Beavers, known to use his mother’s car frequently, was missing along with the vehicle. On July 26, 2021, police located Beavers and the car in Virginia. He had a fresh, still-bleeding laceration on his hand, for which he did not explain.

DNA analysis later confirmed that blood on the suspected murder weapon belonged to both Koilpillai and Beavers. In August 2023, following a week-long trial, Judge McCormack found Beavers guilty of First-Degree Murder and Weapons Offenses.

Assistant State’s Attorneys David Russell and Nancy Jeffein Olin prosecuted the case, representing the citizens of Anne Arundel County. The trial and subsequent sentencing close a chapter on a case that has deeply affected the community, bringing a sense of closure to the family and loved ones of the victim.

