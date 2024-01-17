Residents around the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, have been advised to prepare for increased noise levels from January 16 to January 24, 2024, due to scheduled aviation training activities. The training, involving Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs), will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FCLPs are critical training exercises designed to simulate aircraft carrier landings. These practices involve a series of touch-and-go maneuvers, where pilots must meticulously coordinate airspeed, altitude, and power. The objective is to train pilots to approach and land on a moving aircraft carrier’s deck within a precise and safe window. This training is considered essential for the safety of military personnel and the success of their missions. Landing on an aircraft carrier is one of the most challenging tasks in military aviation.

The NAS Patuxent River, aware of the potential disturbance caused by these exercises, has issued this noise advisory as a precaution. Residents in the surrounding areas are likely to experience heightened noise levels due to the nature of these operations.

NAS Patuxent River is committed to minimizing the impact of its testing activities on the local community. As part of this commitment, they have established communication channels for residents to learn more about the training exercises and voice their concerns. For additional information regarding the noise advisory and other related inquiries, residents can contact the station at 1-866-819-9028.

To stay informed about current and future noise advisories at NAS Pax River, residents can visit the official website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise. This online resource provides up-to-date information on NAS Pax River’s operations and their potential impact on the community.

The station’s efforts to balance its operational requirements with community concerns reflect its ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor while maintaining the highest military preparedness and safety standards.

