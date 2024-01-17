LATHAM, N.Y. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s track & field team marked a significant achievement by sweeping the United East Conference Women’s Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards, as announced on Tuesday morning, January 16.

Avery Arizzi, a first-year student from Arnold, Maryland, attending Broadneck High School, has been named the Track Athlete of the Week. Meanwhile, her teammate, Jillian Zukley, also in her first year and from Severna Park, Maryland, attending Severna Park High School, earned the Field Athlete of the Week accolade.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Arizzi’s performance at the Spartan Invitational, hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas College on January 12, stood out. The 5-3 sprinter broke three school records. In the 200m event, she recorded a personal best and school record time of 27.92, securing 25th place. Similarly, her 400m race was remarkable, as she set another school record and personal best with a time of 1:04.52, finishing in 28th place. Additionally, Arizzi was instrumental in the 4x400m relay team’s success, leading them to an 11th-place finish and a new school record of 4:29.94.

Arizzi’s 400m time is currently ranked 17th in the Mid-Atlantic Region and leads the conference. Her 200m time places her 31st in the region and sixth in the league.

On the field events side, Zukley showcased her prowess in the shot put and weight throw. She achieved a ninth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 11.12m and came 24th in the weight throw, registering a distance of 11.16m. Notably, at 6-3, Zukley was the top Division III participant in the shot put, competing against athletes from Division I and II programs.

The success of these two first-year athletes highlights the burgeoning talent at St. Mary’s College. The college’s women’s track & field team is gearing up for their next competition, scheduled for Saturday, January 20, at the Alvernia University Winter Invite in Reading, Pennsylvania. The event will occur at The PLEX, where the Seahawks hope to continue their impressive form.

St. Mary’s College’s athletic program, particularly the women’s track & field team, is gaining recognition for its competitive spirit and the emerging talent of its athletes. The recent awards and achievements at the Spartan Invitational are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the athletes and their coaching staff. As the team prepares for the upcoming event in Pennsylvania, there is a growing sense of anticipation and excitement about what these promising athletes will achieve next.

For more information about the team and their schedule, you can visit the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletics website (source: St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Track & Field and 2023-24 Women’s Track & Field Schedule – St. Mary’s College of Maryland).

