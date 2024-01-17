LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are set to conduct a Budget Briefing for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. This event, integral to the county’s financial planning, will occur during their regular business meeting in the CSMC Meeting Room within the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.

The briefing will cover several key topics for the county’s economic roadmap. These include discussions on the current state of the economy, the implementation of property tax credits, an evaluation of upcoming fiscal requests, and the necessity for budget flexibility. These topics are not just of administrative importance but also have significant implications for St. Mary’s County residents.

Recognizing the importance of public involvement in fiscal matters, the CSMC encourages community members to participate in the briefing. Ensuring transparency and open governance, the meetings are accessible to the public. Residents unable to attend in person can view the proceedings live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95. Alternatively, the briefing can be watched on-demand through the SMCG YouTube Channel, providing flexible access to the county’s residents.

To enhance public engagement and transparency, the CSMC is also excited to introduce a new online engagement page for the FY2025 Budget. This platform, available at http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget, is a comprehensive resource for residents. It offers a deep dive into the budget process, including a detailed timeline and meeting schedule. Additionally, it features meeting videos and provides an interactive avenue for residents to leave feedback on local priorities, encapsulating the entire budgetary process in a single, accessible online location.

Introducing this digital platform is part of the CSMC’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and informed community environment. Commissioner President Randy Guy emphasized the significance of this initiative. He stated, “As we enter this budget season, we know there will be significant challenges and competing needs across our community. Our goal is to produce a balanced and fiscally sound budget, that considers the needs and priorities of the residents we serve. It will take collaboration, flexibility, and community engagement to get us there, and we hope this briefing and new online platform will help our residents stay informed.”

The approach taken by the CSMC reflects a proactive stance in managing fiscal challenges and aligning community needs with financial planning. The focus on collaboration and flexibility, as highlighted by Commissioner Guy, underscores the importance of a participatory budget process. This approach is about balancing books and ensuring that fiscal decisions resonate with and reflect the aspirations and needs of the St. Mary’s County residents.

For further information regarding the St. Mary’s County Government and its initiatives, interested parties can visit their official website at stmaryscountymd.gov. This site offers resources and information pertinent to county governance and public services.

The upcoming budget briefing and the introduction of the new online engagement platform are significant steps towards enhancing fiscal transparency and public participation in St. Mary’s County. These efforts aim to bridge the gap between county administration and residents, ensuring that fiscal policies are not just decisions made behind closed doors but inclusive processes involving those they impact most.

Like this: Like Loading...