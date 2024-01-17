The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are set to hold a Public Forum on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, aiming to provide a platform for residents to voice their opinions, concerns, and suggestions directly to the local government officials. The event will occur at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room within the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Public Forums are an integral part of the democratic process, offering a unique opportunity for community members to engage in open dialogue with their elected officials. These events foster transparency and accountability in local governance while providing a space for residents to express appreciation, raise questions, or suggest improvements on various community-related matters.

Each participant at the forum will be allocated a maximum of three minutes to address the Commissioners. This time frame ensures that all voices are heard while maintaining an efficient and orderly discussion. The format encourages a mutually respectful exchange between the public and the Commissioners, underscoring the importance of civility and constructive dialogue in public discourse.

For those unable to attend the forum or wish to provide more detailed feedback, the CSMC offers alternative communication channels. Residents can email at csmc@stmarysmd.com or traditional mail addressed to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. These avenues are available for more extensive or detailed communications, ensuring that all community members have the opportunity to participate in the governance process, regardless of their ability to attend the public forum.

The upcoming Public Forum is not only a chance for residents to communicate with their local representatives but also an opportunity for the Commissioners to better understand the community’s needs and perspectives. It serves as a vital feedback mechanism, allowing the Commissioners to tailor their policies and actions to serve better the interests of the St. Mary’s County residents.

In addition to in-person attendance, the forum will be accessible to a wider audience through live television broadcasting on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95. Moreover, it will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube Channel, ensuring broad accessibility. These digital platforms enable residents who cannot be physically present to still engage with the proceedings and stay informed about local governmental activities.

The Public Forum represents a significant aspect of civic engagement in St. Mary’s County, reinforcing the commitment of the CSMC to maintain an open, transparent, and responsive local government. It highlights the Commissioners’ dedication to listening to the voices of their constituents and underscores the importance of public participation.

Like this: Like Loading...