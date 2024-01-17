Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Charlotte Hall, Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, MD, January 16, 2024 – A routine traffic stop in Mechanicsville, Maryland, resulted in a drug-related arrest on Monday. Deputy Joseph Senatore of the local Sheriff’s Department was conducting proactive traffic enforcement when he initiated a stop for a safety violation at approximately 2:13 p.m. on January 15.

The stop, which took place in Mechanicsville, a small town in St. Mary’s County, quickly escalated from a minor safety issue to a significant drug bust. Deputy Senatore, upon approaching the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, noticed controlled dangerous substances (CDS) paraphernalia in plain view inside the car. This observation led to a thorough search of both the vehicle and the driver.

During the search, law enforcement officials discovered various illegal substances, including suspected heroin capsules, buprenorphine, and cocaine. The presence of these drugs marked a serious escalation in the nature of the traffic stop, leading to the driver’s arrest.

The driver was identified as Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Further investigation revealed that Biagi was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, as confirmed through a check with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Biagi faced multiple charges following his arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The charges levied against him include three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Like this: Like Loading...