According to usalegalbetting.com, Xpoint, a leading geolocation technology provider, has recently achieved a significant milestone in its expansion strategy within the United States by securing a gaming license in Maryland. This development adds to Xpoint’s already substantial presence, as the company holds licenses in 16 states across the US and in Ontario, Canada.

Map of Maryland, Polygonal mesh line map, flag map Credit: Streaklinks

In tandem with this achievement, Xpoint has unveiled a strategic partnership with Crab Sports, a sportsbook operator based in Maryland. The collaboration centers around Crab Sports leveraging Xpoint’s Verify solution for its geolocation requirements. The Verify solution plays a pivotal role in ensuring that players are located within authorized betting areas, adhering to state gambling regulations.

Manu Gambhir, the CEO of Xpoint, expressed excitement about the Maryland license, recognizing the state as a lucrative and competitive market for sportsbook operators. He emphasized Maryland’s appeal: “Maryland represents a compelling opportunity for sportsbook operators, and it has proven to be an extremely lucrative yet competitive market.” Gambhir also highlighted Xpoint’s steadfast support for Crab Sports since its launch in Maryland the previous year and the commitment to ensuring the platform’s efficient geolocation capabilities.

Crab Sports has lauded its partnership with Xpoint, pointing out the company’s seamless integration capabilities, cost-effectiveness, and the robust accuracy of its geolocation tracking. The sportsbook operator also commended Xpoint’s exceptional customer service.

A notable feature of Xpoint’s services is their compatibility with all major mobile and desktop operating systems, including iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows. This ensures widespread application and accessibility for users across different platforms.

