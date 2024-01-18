The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) marked its 25th Winter Commencement on January 12, honoring 434 candidates who earned 350 degrees and 171 certificates. The ceremonies were held at the La Plata Campus, with graduates from various counties, including 36% from Charles County, 35% from St. Mary’s County, and 26% from Calvert County.

Among the graduates was Morayo Owopetu, the youngest at 15, who began taking classes at CSM after moving from Nigeria at age 10. “My grade level wasn’t challenging enough, so my mom signed me up for college classes to keep me learning,” Owopetu explained. She has completed her General Studies degree and is now pursuing a Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Nova Southeastern University.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson and CSM Faculty Senate President George Bedell delivered speeches at each of the three ceremonies, emphasizing the role of education in empowering students to contribute to society. Wilson shared advice from her uncle: “Remember—there is a trail behind you,” encouraging graduates to give back to their communities. Bedell highlighted the responsibility of being a college graduate, urging them to act as ‘mechanics of culture.’

The ceremonies recognized students from the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Professional and Technical Studies, and the School of Science and Health. Keynote student speakers included Stacy Sneed, who graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Arts and Sciences. She shared her journey of overcoming challenges after being diagnosed with sarcoidosis and her initiatives to support others.

Jordan Riggs, the keynote speaker from the School of Professional and Technical Studies, discussed overcoming self-doubt and not judging intelligence by appearances. Riggs, who served as the President of the National Society of Black Engineers Southern Maryland Chapter, is set to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

At the School of Science and Health ceremony, Emily Nolen, a Nursing student and mother, spoke about her experiences and the importance of compassion in healthcare. Nolen, who volunteered at an orphanage in Ethiopia, encouraged her classmates to seek understanding and personal growth.

The Trustee Distinguished Service Award was presented to Bonnie Green, Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership, for her contributions to CSM and the community. Adjunct Faculty Excellence was awarded to Megan Roberts, Adjunct Professor of Forensics, for her outstanding contributions to the Criminal Justice program.

The event celebrated the diverse achievements and future aspirations of CSM’s graduates, marking a significant milestone in their educational and professional journeys.

