In a riveting United East Conference face-off, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Women’s Basketball Team claimed a decisive 74-63 victory against Penn State Harrisburg. With an 11-6 record, the Seahawks demonstrated their prowess on the court in this mid-week matchup against their conference rival, who currently holds a 7-11 record.

The game commenced with St. Mary’s establishing an early lead, finishing the first quarter at 17-11. This initial surge was fueled by a 9-0 run, with notable contributions from Marley Saunders and Sam Blaylock, each sinking three-pointers. The team’s depth was evident as eight players scored in the first quarter.

Penn State Harrisburg, however, quickly closed the gap, reducing the Seahawk’s lead to a single score at the start of the second quarter. Responding resiliently, Olivia Liszt’s back-to-back three-pointers reignited St. Mary’s momentum. Liszt’s performance was impressive, totaling three long-range shots in the quarter. By halftime, the Seahawks had secured a 33-25 lead.

Maintaining their strategic focus on three-point shots, St. Mary’s shot an efficient 50% from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Blaylock, Liszt, and Rayna Miller played pivotal roles in this period. Blaylock’s 10 points in the quarter were crucial, helping the Seahawks to a comfortable 13-point lead at one point, with the advantage never dipping below six.

The final quarter saw Rachel Manning opening the scoring for St. Mary’s. However, Penn State Harrisburg displayed a renewed vigor, slicing the lead down to three points. Despite this pressure, St. Mary’s consistently countered every Harrisburg advance. Key plays included Tray Mobray’s critical layup and Blaylock’s three-to-back-pointers, creating vital breathing space. Blaylock’s prowess was further showcased in her flawless performance at the free-throw line, making all eight attempts, cementing the Seahawks’ 74-63 triumph.

A glance inside the box score reveals Blaylock’s outstanding contribution of 29 points, including five three-pointers and a perfect free-throw record. Liszt added 14 points to the tally, along with two blocks and two steals. Stephanie Howell led the team in rebounds with 10.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks are set to continue their campaign on January 20 at 3:00 PM, hosting Penn State Abington in St. Mary’s City, MD. This victory boosts their record and solidifies their position as a formidable force in the United East Conference.

