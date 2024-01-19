LEONARDTOWN, MD – Chaos unfolded at Great Mills High School during a basketball game on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, leading to a significant disturbance involving a large crowd. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office supported the event and called for additional officer assistance to handle the situation.

The game between Great Mills High School and St. Charles High School, which was supposed to showcase young athletic talent, turned into a scene of disorder. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident escalated into multiple physical confrontations involving both juveniles and adults, notably among fans and players of the two schools.

Responding swiftly, deputies from various divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, including the Patrol Division, the Special Operations Division, and the Criminal Investigations Division, intervened to restore order. Their timely action was crucial in diffusing the fights, following which all individuals were cleared from the school and the surrounding area.

This incident has raised serious concerns about safety and sportsmanship in school events. In collaboration with the Board of Education for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the Sheriff’s Office has launched a comprehensive investigation into the disturbances. This joint effort underscores the community’s commitment to maintaining a secure and respectful environment in educational settings.

In a call for community support, authorities urge witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation. Corporal Gerard Muschette, a key contact in this inquiry, can be reached via email at Gerard.Muschette@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, extension 8121. The public’s participation could be instrumental in understanding the incident’s dynamics and preventing similar occurrences in the future.

