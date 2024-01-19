BALTIMORE, MD – In a significant development for healthcare transparency, the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) has enhanced its WearTheCost.org initiative, now offering comprehensive data on cost and quality for 21 common medical procedures. This expansion notably includes, for the first time, information relevant to Medicaid beneficiaries alongside commercially insured patients.

The updated WearTheCost.org platform encompasses many procedures, including childbirth, cataract, gallbladder, knee, and hip replacement surgeries. Newly added to this list are procedures such as breast biopsy, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG)/valve procedures, colonoscopy, hysteroscopy, mastectomy, pacemaker/defibrillator implantation, shoulder replacement, and upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy. This extension marks a significant step in providing Maryland residents and health systems with a more comprehensive understanding of healthcare costs and quality.

A key feature of the MHCC’s initiative is the presentation of actual costs associated with hospital procedures derived from payments made by commercial insurance and Medicaid. This approach is complemented by a quality of care measure, Potentially Avoidable Complications, which indicates the rate of preventable errors that could harm patients. Collectively, these measures aim to highlight the disparities in healthcare quality across different institutions.

The central goal of WearTheCost.org is to empower patients with the knowledge necessary to make informed healthcare decisions. By illustrating the variations in costs and quality of care at hospitals throughout Maryland, the platform encourages residents to seek the best value for their healthcare needs. The procedures featured on the website are classified as ‘shoppable’, meaning they are not urgent and allow patients to compare their options based on cost and quality parameters.

Through this initiative, the MHCC reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the healthcare decision-making process in Maryland. By ensuring that essential cost and quality information is both accessible and comprehensible, the commission seeks to foster a more informed patient population.

The expansion of WearTheCost.org is a significant step towards greater healthcare transparency in Maryland, providing residents with critical information to navigate their healthcare choices effectively. For more detailed information about the costs and quality of various medical procedures in Maryland, visit WearTheCost.org.

