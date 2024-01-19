The following closings and delays have been announced due to the weather. Updated as of 9 a.m.

Anne Arundel County

  • Public Schools are closed

Calvert County

  • Calvert Co Public Schools are closed , COde REd for 12 month employees
  • Calvert County Government opening at 10:30 a.m. with Liberal Leave in effect.
  • Landfills open at 10:30 a.m.
  • County Transportation is closed
  • Community centers, parks and Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open at 10:30 a.m. 
  • Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
  • Calvert Pines and Southern Pines senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m. North Beach Senior Center will remain closed today due to a maintenance issue. 
  • The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Calvert Marine Museum will open at 10:30 a.m.

Charles County

  • Charles County Government opening at 10 a.m. Closed, Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.
  • Public Schools are closed, with a 2 hour delay for staff that follow the code system(Code 2)
  • Charles County States Attorney’s Office is closed
  • Charles County Public Library is closed

Prince George’s County

  • Public Schools are closed

St. Mary’s County

  • SMCPS are on a 2 hour delay, with a Code 5 for staff
  • St. Mary’s Government is open with Liberal Leave in effect
  • Circuit Court opening at 10:30 a..m

NAS Patuxent River

  • NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Friday, January 19, 2024 for non-essential personnel.  
  • Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.   
  • Civil service employees designated as non-essential who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 2-hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your chain of command for specific guidance. 
  • Child Development Center/Child and Youth Programs will open as normal with no delay

