The following closings and delays have been announced due to the weather. Updated as of 9 a.m.
Anne Arundel County
- Public Schools are closed
Calvert County
- Calvert Co Public Schools are closed , COde REd for 12 month employees
- Calvert County Government opening at 10:30 a.m. with Liberal Leave in effect.
- Landfills open at 10:30 a.m.
- County Transportation is closed
- Community centers, parks and Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
- Calvert Pines and Southern Pines senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m. North Beach Senior Center will remain closed today due to a maintenance issue.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.
- The Calvert Marine Museum will open at 10:30 a.m.
Charles County
- Charles County Government
opening at 10 a.m. Closed, Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.
- Public Schools are closed, with a 2 hour delay for staff that follow the code system(Code 2)
- Charles County States Attorney’s Office is closed
- Charles County Public Library is closed
Prince George’s County
- Public Schools are closed
St. Mary’s County
- SMCPS are on a 2 hour delay, with a Code 5 for staff
- St. Mary’s Government is open with Liberal Leave in effect
- Circuit Court opening at 10:30 a..m
NAS Patuxent River
- NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Friday, January 19, 2024 for non-essential personnel.
- Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.
- Civil service employees designated as non-essential who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 2-hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your chain of command for specific guidance.
- Child Development Center/Child and Youth Programs will open as normal with no delay