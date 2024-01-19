Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Local Music Schedule compiled by Lynn Erion.

Friday – January 19th

5:00pm – Greg Barrick – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – 3 of a Kind – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

7:00pm – Neverland Band – Ruddy Duck Brewery – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Topside – Hills Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – Funkzilla – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

10:00pm – Matt Guilherme – Lord Calvert Bowling – Huntington MD

Saturday – January 20th

2:00pm – Wildgood Acoustic – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Midnight Sunsets – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Audra Keeler & Johnny Brown – Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Mac Heat – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

7:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD

7:00pm – Greg Barrick – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Girl Crush – Dockside Restaurant – Colonial Beach VA

8:00pm – Pub & Grub Comedy Tour – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:00pm – Honey Sol – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Desperately Seeking Awesome – Lord Calvert Bowl – Huntington MD

8:00pm – Tranzfusion – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Never 2 Late – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Karma – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – Social – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

Sunday – January 21st

2:00pm – Mike Mead – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

2:00pm – G Frequency – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Dominica Knapp – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Sean Postanowicz – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Scuttlebutts – Cobb Island MD

Monday – January 22nd

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – January 23rd

6:00pm – Titus & Simpson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – January 24th

5:00pm – Alex Peters – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

