January 20, 2024: The Charles County Board of Education’s regular meeting on January 9th faced a significant shift due to inclement weather, leading to a virtual session and adjustments in the agenda. Key decisions included suspending a public forum policy and the election of a new chairperson and vice chairperson.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Board conducted the meeting online, streamlining the agenda and suspending Board Policy 1133, which governs the Public Forum. This change was reflected in the postponement of student and staff recognition, the presentation of resolutions, and the public forum initially scheduled for January. The meeting, including these updates, was broadcast live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website and is available on the CCPS YouTube channel.

In a notable decision, the Board elected Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., as the chairperson and Nicole M. Kreamer as the vice chairperson. This annual election, held every January, assigns the chairperson and vice chairperson to a one-year term. The election process and the new leaders’ acceptance can be viewed on the Board’s YouTube recording.

Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., provided a comprehensive update, highlighting the launch of a partnership with Hazel Health for telemental health services for students in grades 6-12. She also discussed the CCPS’s communication strategy for operational changes due to weather conditions. Karen Acton, CCPS Chief Financial Officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, Budget Manager, later presented the Superintendent’s formal budget request for the upcoming year. Navarro’s full report is accessible on BoardDocs and can be viewed on YouTube.

Acton and Fisher-Davis delved into the 2025 proposed operating budget, outlining priority areas such as minimum wage increases and implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requirements. The presentation covered strategic priorities, financial sources, per-pupil expenditures, and revenue planning. The detailed budget presentation and proposal are available for public view, along with the YouTube recording of the session.

Updates on eligibility policies for Grades 9-12 were provided by Marvin Jones, Ed.D., Chief of Schools, and Richard Pauole, Director of Student Activities, Athletics, and Aquatics. The proposed changes, influenced by data from other Maryland counties, included adjustments in GPA requirements, permitted absences, and remedial measures for summer school classes. The full presentation is available for review.

Kevin Lowndes, Chief of Teaching and Learning, and Melissa Miesowitz and Meighan Hungerford, Directors of Secondary and Elementary Education, presented an overview of the current grading policies. This included a review of Board policies, Superintendent rules, and grading practices at different school levels. The comprehensive presentation can be viewed online.

Additionally, Eric Schwartz, Staff Attorney, provided a legislative update on House Bill 151 filed by State Delegate Patterson concerning the Board vacancy filling process. This update, along with the bill details, is accessible on the Board’s YouTube channel.

The Board concluded by approving meeting minutes and personnel matters. For more details on the meeting and to access the recordings and presentations, visit the CCPS website and YouTube channel.

