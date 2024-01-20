In a gripping basketball showdown, the College of Southern Maryland narrowly secured an 81-79 victory over Prince George’s Community College on January 17, 2024. The intense game played at the College of Southern Maryland, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

The first half set the tone for the match, with Southern Maryland taking a commanding lead of 43-33. However, Prince George’s Community College demonstrated resilience, rallying in the second half to close the gap. Despite their efforts, they fell short by just two points, with the scoreboard reading 79-81 at the final whistle.

Saveon Jackson and Justin Minor shone brightly for Prince George’s Community College. Jackson scored 19 points, while Minor impressed with a double-double, securing 18 points and 19 rebounds. Jasir Tremble also contributed significantly, adding 18 points to the team’s total. Despite their performances, the team struggled with a low three-point shooting percentage, only 9.1% from beyond the arc.

Southern Maryland’s victory was a true team effort, with Amir Dade and Nhine Wills each scoring 21 points. Dade also achieved a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds alongside his scoring efforts. Reggie Washington added 14 points, and Ryan Blakey’s all-around play was crucial, contributing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. The team’s defensive prowess was evident, with 10 steals and 5 blocks contributing to their win.

The game’s intensity was palpable, with both teams pushing their limits. Technical fouls were called, with Prince George’s Myles Whitfield receiving one. The match was a testament to college basketball’s competitive spirit and skill.

Ultimately, Southern Maryland’s ability to maintain their lead, despite Prince George’s fierce comeback in the second half, was the deciding factor in their victory. The game’s statistics reflect a hard-fought battle, with Southern Maryland shooting 42.9% from the field compared to Prince George’s 36.5%.

This match was more than just a game; it showcased young talent, determination, and the sheer excitement of college sports. As the season progresses, both teams will undoubtedly continue to display the heart and skill that made this game a memorable one. Fans and followers of college basketball can look forward to more such thrilling encounters as these teams continue their journey through the season.

