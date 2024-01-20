On the evening of January 19, 2024, a tragic incident unfolded on Solomons Island Road in Port Republic, Maryland, when a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the scene near Solomons Island Road (Route 4) and Broomes Island Road around 8 p.m., following reports of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive pedestrian on the roadway. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Crash Reconstruction Team was immediately called to investigate the incident thoroughly. The preliminary findings revealed a distressing scenario involving a 2020 Ford F350, driven by 68-year-old Martin Lynn Pitcher from Port Republic, and pedestrian Anthony Joseph Pessagno, Jr., 36, from Lusby.

According to the investigation, Pitcher was heading south on Route 4 as he approached Broomes Island Road. Concurrently, Pessagno was observed walking erratically in and out of the travel lanes, as reported by numerous calls to the Calvert Control Center before the accident. In a statement to the authorities, Pitcher mentioned he did not see Pessagno, who was in the middle of the roadway at the time of the collision. This account was corroborated by several witnesses present at the scene and additional individuals who later contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Tragically, Pessagno was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency medical personnel who swiftly responded to the accident. Pitcher, who refused medical treatment, was released from the scene without injuries. Master DFC Jeffrey Hardesty of the CCSO Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation of this heart-wrenching incident. To piece together the events leading up to the fatal collision, the team is calling for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Those who may have witnessed the crash or have any information are urged to contact Master DFC Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountymd.gov, referencing case number 24-4831. The CCSO aims to comprehensively understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event as part of their ongoing commitment to road safety and community protection.

