In a riveting display of collegiate basketball, Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) secured a hard-fought victory over the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) with a final score of 59-52. The match, which took place on January 17, 2024, at the College of Southern Maryland, witnessed intense competition and showcased the talents of both teams.

PGCC dominated the first quarter with a strong start, outscoring CSM 22-14. However, CSM returned in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to just two points at halftime. The third and fourth quarters were closely contested, but PGCC managed to maintain their lead, eventually sealing their victory.

The standout player for PGCC was Amari Jones, who played the entire game and scored a remarkable 31 points. Jones’s impressive performance included 12 field goals out of 24 attempts and six successful three-pointers out of 14 tries. Along with her scoring prowess, Jones contributed four rebounds, demonstrating her all-around abilities on the court.

Kalise Evans also significantly impacted PGCC, playing 40 minutes and contributing six points and 13 rebounds. Her defensive skills were evident as she gathered three steals and three offensive rebounds, playing a crucial role in PGCC’s win.

For CSM, the team stats suggest a strong defensive effort but a struggle to convert opportunities into points. The details regarding individual player statistics for CSM indicate a potential discrepancy, as all starters are shown to have played only one minute without scoring.

The match was well-officiated, with no technical fouls called on either side. This clean and competitive game reflected the discipline and sportsmanship of both teams.

Despite the loss, CSM showed resilience and a strong team spirit. Although not scoring, Angeleen Mulero and Lillian Reynolds contributed significantly in rebounds and assists, indicating a well-rounded team effort.

In summary, this basketball encounter between Prince George’s Community College and the College of Southern Maryland was a testament to the spirit of collegiate sports. PGCC’s victory was marked by excellent individual performances and a strong team strategy, while CSM displayed commendable resilience and teamwork. The game showcased skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, adding another exciting chapter to the ongoing rivalry between these two esteemed institutions.

