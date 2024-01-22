In a pivotal United East Conference matchup, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team faced a tough defeat against the Penn State Abington Nittany Lions. The home game, which saw the Seahawks battling hard, ended in a 70-57 loss, marking a challenging moment in their season.

The game started with promise for St. Mary’s, as they took an early lead in the first quarter with a score of 18-14. The team displayed a balanced attack, with six players, including Stephanie Howell, contributing to the score. Despite leading by as much as eight points, the Seahawks’ momentum was slightly derailed by a late surge from the Nittany Lions.

St. Mary’s struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. They were outscored 17-8, with only Olivia Liszt and Sam Blaylock hitting three-pointers. Liszt also added a jump shot, but these efforts weren’t enough to keep the Seahawks ahead, and they trailed by five at halftime.

St. Mary’s showed resilience in the second half, starting with a 10-2 run that briefly recaptured the lead. Liszt continued her impressive performance, demonstrating versatility by scoring from various positions on the court. However, the Nittany Lions proved to be formidable opponents, regaining their lead by the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw the Nittany Lions extending their lead despite persistent efforts from Seahawks players like Stephanie Howell, Amira Whitaker, and Marley Saunders. Abington’s 8-0 run widened the gap, making it challenging for St. Mary’s to close the deficit despite late points from Melanie Aguilar and Liszt.

Key performances in the game came from Liszt, who scored a team-high 17 points, including a 50% success rate from three-point range, and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Stephanie Howell also contributed significantly with 10 points and 10 rebounds, marking her double-double.

The loss brings the Seahawks’ record to 11-7, while the Nittany Lions improve to 7-12. St. Mary’s will look to rebound from this setback in their next game scheduled for January 23 at 6:00 PM against Trinity Washington in Washington, DC. This upcoming game presents an opportunity for the Seahawks to regain their form and continue their pursuit in the United East Conference.

